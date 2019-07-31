Finally, What You’ve Been Waiting for: Mustard Ice Cream

So your patriotic in-laws are visiting from out of town and you want to serve a dessert so damn American that they can’t help but admire and respect you. Well, before you squeeze barbecue sauce onto your apple pie, consider this alternative: French’s® has announced a limited edition Mustard Ice Cream that is absolutely perfect for this hyper-specific scenario I’ve just presented.
French’s, in partnership with the female-founded Coolhaus Ice Cream, will be releasing the objectively bizarre ice cream flavor to celebrate National Mustard Day on August 3. The release is also part of French’s “Not From France” campaign, which celebrates American flavor through “unexpected twists on beloved classics.” And, well, "unexpected" is certainly a word to describe mustard-flavored ice cream.
And, because I sampled this bright yellow scoop myself, I can describe it in other ways. To my surprise, the sharpness of the mustard did not insult the sweetness of the cake batter ice cream base. Instead, the two opposing flavors seemed to come together and lessen one another, so that both made sense. Think of all the tastes and smells of fried, powdered sugar-dusted carnival food — all at the same time. It didn't taste like a frozen condiment is what I'm saying, but you’ll have to taste it for yourself. I have a feeling this will be polarizing, kind of like licorice.
You’ll be able to get the ice cream at Coolhaus’ location in Culver City, California on August 2-4 and August 9-11. If you’re in New York, watch out for French’s Mustard Ice Cream Truck in the city and the Hamptons. Here’s what the schedule looks like:
- Rockefeller Center
- Hearst Tower/Columbus Circle
- Brooklyn Heights
- Washington Square Park
- Main Street, Hamptons
- East Hampton Main Beach
And for folks without access who still want to commemorate our nation’s favorite condiment, French’s has created an at-home recipe. If you want to connect with the mustard community, take a picture and tag @Frenchs with the hashtags #Frenchs and #MustardIceCream. Or don’t do that and just eat a hotdog without ketchup.
