French's Created Mustard-Infused Hot Dog Buns for National Mustard Day

Hot dogs and mustard go together like peanut butter and jelly. There's even a holiday to celebrate the pairing: National Mustard Day. The only way to celebrate, of course, is to enjoy a hot dog loaded up with mustard and whatever other toppings you like.

French's, maker of the bright yellow mustard you know and love, has teamed up with Piantedosi Baking Company to create something genius: mustard-infused buns. No more wrestling with the bottle for the last bits of mustard or worrying about dripping the tangy yellow stuff on your clothes.

"For over 115 years, French's has delivered bold, all-American flavor to customers nationwide," Jill Pratt, chief marketing excellence officer at McCormick, said in a press release. "Year after year, we look forward to raising the French's flag in celebration of National Mustard Day, by introducing exciting new ways to enjoy the bright, tangy taste of mustard."

French's recommends that those who get their hands on the Mustard Buns still add a drizzle of mustard to their dog. After all, you can never have too much.