Coca-Cola Is Debuting a New Boozy Fresca

Just about every beverage company out there has created its own canned cocktail. What felt like a novelty just recently has now become an oversaturated market. But, even with too many options, some combinations are still too exciting to ignore. Coca-Cola announced that the company will launch Fresca Mixed later this year.

Coca-Cola has already launched one hard seltzer from Topo Chico, so it is not the company’s first foray into boozy beverages. But while seltzers have fallen somewhat in popularity, canned cocktails continue to be a growing market.