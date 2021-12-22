If you needed an excuse to skip your greens and head straight for the dinner rolls, here it is. Fresh Express is recalling salad products across 19 states due to a listeria outbreak that has resulted in 10 hospitalizations and one death at the time of writing.

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration announced its investigation into the multi-state listeria outbreak linked to Fresh Express packaged salads. The company itself has issued a recall with quite the laundry list of products included. Consumers and retailers alike have been advised to not eat, sell, or serve produce with codes Z324 to Z350 listed on the packaging, below the use-by date.

The recalled salad products were distributed across the Northeast and Midwest, including CT, IA, IL, IN, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, ND, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, and WI.

"Fresh Express immediately halted all production at the Streamwood facility and initiated a complete sanitation review," the company said in a statement. "Fresh Express has already been in contact with retailers who received the recalled items, instructing them to remove them from store shelves and stop any further shipments to stores from distribution centers and other inventories."

The Michigan Department of Agriculture discovered the listeria after a random sample test of its Fresh Express 9-ounce Sweet Hearts salad mix with a Use-By Date of December 8, 2021, which ultimately matched the outbreak strain.

"We will continue to work with our partners and with Fresh Express to determine the source of this outbreak," the FDA’s deputy commissioner for food policy and response Frank Yiannas said in the announcement. "We remain committed to transparency and providing updates as we learn more during our continuing traceback investigation."

Per the FDA, symptoms of a listeriosis infection "include a fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea," while a more severe form "may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. For the very young, the elderly and the immune-compromised, listeriosis can result in death."

A refund can be obtained by calling the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between 8 am and 7 pm EST.