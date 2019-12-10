CDC Warns of New E. coli Outbreak Linked to Salad Kits, So Check Your Fridge

Whoever dubbed marijuana "the devil's lettuce" was wrong, because after a recent E. coli outbreak -- and over 100 resulting hospitalizations -- I'd say romaine deserves the title. Over 75,000 pounds of salads made with the lettuce were recalled in late November, and now, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) is warning consumers of yet another nationwide E. coli outbreak linked to salad -- this time, Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp chopped salad kits.
Eight people have been hospitalized in the latest outbreak (including one person for kidney failure), according to the CDC. Although the chopped salad kits do contain romaine lettuce, CNN reports that the strain is different than that of the other recent outbreak, but the CDC is still investigating whether there's a tie.
"State and local public health officials are interviewing ill people to determine what they ate and other exposures in the week before their illness started. Of seven ill people with information available, all seven (100%) reported eating any leafy green in the week before their illness started," the CDC said in an official statement on December 9. "Six ill people reported eating or maybe eating a Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp chopped salad kit."
The product in question includes a best-before date of December 7, 2019 and identification code UPC 0 71279 30906 4, starting with lot code Z. Naturally, health officials are warning customers and suppliers to toss the potentially tainted salad. And yes, this is an official endorsement to trash your healthy diet plans and opt for tacos tonight. I'm only looking out for your safety here.
