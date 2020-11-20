Fresh Express Is Recalling Salad Kits in 15 States

Fresh Express has announced a recall due to potential E. coli contamination in its pre-packaged salads.

Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme in 10.5-ounce packages are the only product under recall. All of the impacted products are currently past their expiration date. The company is announcing the recall to be sure the salads are not still stocked at stores and aren't eaten if they're sitting in your fridge.

A test conducted on a randomly selected package wound up returning a positive result for E. coli STEC 026, and that is why the company says it has issued the recall. Though the November 8 expiration date helps mitigate the chance that someone will eat the potentially contaminated salad, something the company's recall emphasizes, the salads probably weren't expired at the time of purchase. If more than one package contains E. coli, this action is coming too late.

The recalled kits can be identified by the product code S296, in addition to the specific expiration date. No illnesses are linked to the product, the company said in an announcement distributed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Fresh Express said the salad was potentially distributed in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The announcement does not list specific chains or stores where the packages were sold.

It may be past its expiration date, but if you've got the Caesar salad kit in the fridge, you should definitely toss it. E. coli can result in diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, and vomiting.