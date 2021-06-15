A Popular Dog Food Was Recalled Due to Salmonella Concerns

Dog ownership comes with a lot of responsibility. You have to feed, walk, and play with your pup daily. You're also responsible for making sure they're safe. For the most part, that means making sure they don't run onto a busy street or get into anything they shouldn't, but it could also be as simple as checking the labels on your dog food.

Another popular dog food was just recalled due to the potential for Salmonella contamination, so you may want to head to your pantry now.

Freshpet Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe dog food, which is sold at Publix and Target, has been recalled, according to an alert from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). After the food was contaminated with Salmonella, the company issued a recall on June 13. The contaminated lot—1lb bags with a sell-by date of 10/30/2021—was accidentally shipped instead of being destroyed at the factory.

"Our Freshpet Team had designated this single lot for destruction, but it was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets between June 7 to June 10," the recall alert reads.

The contaminated dog food was sold at Publix in Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia, as well as at limited Target locations in Arizona and Southern California. Affected bags will feature the lot code 1421FBP0101.

If you find you purchased a bag affected by the recall, toss it and contact Freshpet. The company will refund your money to replace the bag. You can reach Freshpet online or by calling 866-789-3737.

If you dispose of it, make sure children and wildlife can't access the potentially contaminated food. Additionally, clean all surfaces with which the food came into contact as Salmonella can transfer to those surfaces.

The recall notes that pets that have contracted Salmonella may be "lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting." If your pet is exhibiting those symptoms and ate any impacted food, you should get in touch with your veterinarian.