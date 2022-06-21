This Dog Food Is Being Recalled from Walmart & Target Due to Salmonella
The voluntary recall applies specifically to Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe dog food.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Freshpet Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of a single lot of one of its dog food products. The 4.5-pound bag of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe with a sell-by date of 10/29/22 is the product. It has potentially been contaminated with Salmonella. The product is available at Walmart, Target, and more retail stores.
The FDA cautions that if any pet parents have dog food matching the description above, they should immediately stop feeding it to dogs and throw the food out. Salmonella can infect humans and dogs. In humans, it is more dangerous to children, the elderly, and immunocompromised people. For dogs, Salmonella infections can cause lethargy, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Infected dogs can spread the illness to other animals and humans.
The lot number on the recalled product is 10/29/22, and the UPC is 627975011673. You can find this information on the bottom and back of each bag. The sell-by date on the affected product is 10/29/22 L3.
“Our Freshpet Team had designated this single lot for destruction, but a small portion of the lot was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets in the last two weeks,” the company said in a statement shared with the FDA. “No other Freshpet products or lot codes are impacted by this recall.”
The recalled product may have been shipped to Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia, and a few other retailers including Target, in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia.
If you have any questions about this recall you can contact Freshpet Inc. Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 am and 9 pm at 1-800-285-0563 or through the Freshpet website.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.