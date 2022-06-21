This Dog Food Is Being Recalled from Walmart & Target Due to Salmonella

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Freshpet Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of a single lot of one of its dog food products. The 4.5-pound bag of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe with a sell-by date of 10/29/22 is the product. It has potentially been contaminated with Salmonella. The product is available at Walmart, Target, and more retail stores.

The FDA cautions that if any pet parents have dog food matching the description above, they should immediately stop feeding it to dogs and throw the food out. Salmonella can infect humans and dogs. In humans, it is more dangerous to children, the elderly, and immunocompromised people. For dogs, Salmonella infections can cause lethargy, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Infected dogs can spread the illness to other animals and humans.

The lot number on the recalled product is 10/29/22, and the UPC is 627975011673. You can find this information on the bottom and back of each bag. The sell-by date on the affected product is 10/29/22 L3.