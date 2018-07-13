Here’s Where You Can Get Friday the 13th Tattoos for Cheap

Weird superstitions aren't the only thing you'll encounter on Friday the 13th. Across the country, tattoo shops are about to embark on a tattoo marathon. Popularized by Oliver Peck in Dallas, Friday the 13th tattoos are something of a holiday at shops around the country. Parlors will set out flash sheets -- a sheet or book of pre-drawn tattoo options -- often designed by artists in-house. Those drawings are available as cheap, quick tattoos that have people lining up for hours.
Be sure to be good to your artist if you're going under the needle. That should go without saying. However, it's especially true when artists are offering cheap tattoo deals for the 13th. Artists often aren't making much on your tattoo because of the steep discounts. "The shop doesn't make $$ on Friday the 13th," New York's Daredevil Tattoo notes on its site. "It actually cost us $$ and we are very tired at the end of the day so we really appreciate nice words and any nice reviews you can leave for us online." So, be sure to tip.
France's Fête des Lumières Is a Light Festival Unlike Anything You've Ever Seen
Paul Collurafici of Chicago's Tattoo Factory advises that you should "watch out for shortcuts." Participating shops are going to be going through a lot of customers throughout the day. "Counters and chairs should be wiped down with sani-wipes after every tattoo," he says. "Needles and tubes should be in sealed sterile packages and opened in front of [you]. New ink poured out while [you] watch."
Here's a list of shops around the country that are offering Friday the 13th tattoo details. (Be sure to also check with your local shop for further details, because the Friday the 13th procedure at each business will vary.)
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Atlanta
Arsenal Ink
You can pick from one of two designs and get a tattoo for $130. They're larger than the usual Friday the 13th fare.
Marcus Hardy Electric Tattooing
The shop goes through about 300 people on the 13th, according to Hardy, who acknowledges that the events can be divisive inside the tattooing community. Some people think it "cheapens the craft and brings out the wrong type of clientele," he says. "For me personally, it’s my favorite event of the year. I’ve been tattooing for 11 years and doing Friday the 13th tattoos for about the past seven or eight years. I charge $13 for designs that are usually at most about 2 inches in diameter. Some shops do $13 plus a $7 mandatory tip, but to me that kind of defeats the purpose of it being a tip and most people still give you $20 anyways. "
Memorial Tattoo
The ATL shop is offering $13 tattoos with a mandatory $7 tip all day. Pick art from a flash sheet and grab a slice of pizza in the shop while you wait for your turn under the needle.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Austin
All Saints Tattoo
Shop owner Jon Reed has more than 350 designs to choose from. Each full-color tattoo costs $31. All Saints has been doing a Friday the 13th special for five years and frequently has a line out the door. The inking starts at 10am and runs until 2am.
Amillion Tattoo
Friday the 13th specials will vary by the artist at Amillion. Some are $13 (w/ $7 tip), some are $31, and others are $130.
Black Dagger Tattoo
The shop offers walk-ins tattoos from noon to 8pm. The designs come in $80, $100, and $120 levels.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Charleston
Blu Gorilla Tattoo
The shop will start tattooing at 11am and only takes walk-ins. It also teased a $25 beer, pizza, and tattoo combo of some kind.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Chicago
Dream City Tattoos
The shop is offering $13 tattoos with the lucky $7 tip, according to a post on Dream City's Facebook page.
Head to Toe Tattoo
You can pick up a tattoo for $13 (with $7 tip), $31, or $66.60. The prices vary by size.
Jade Dragon Tattoo
Get a $31 tattoo (with a $9 tip) or $13 piercings ($7 tip) at Jade Dragon. What's special here is you can pick from their pre-drawn designs or you can design your own "as long as it's similar to our designs."
Krol Body Art
Pick up a $35 tattoo off Krol's flash sheet from 1-8pm. Though, a representative tells Thrillist the "price is subject to change."
Metamorph Tattoo Studios
Based on the size, tattoos are either $13 (plus a $7 tip) or $31 (plus a $9 tip). The flash sheet will be revealed on the 13th, and people "tend to show up right at or a little before noon," says a representative. The tattoos will roll until around 6:30.
Mindcrusher Tattoo
The shop on Clark St. offers $13 tattoos (with a $7 tip) from a book with around 30 pages of flash options. It also offers its popular $31 Halloween tattoos for Friday the 13th. "People always ask for it," owner Kevin Owings tells Thrillist. The flash sheets aren't posted online in advance, and the shop recommends arriving early because it gets busy.
Pink Rhino
The deal du jour is $31 tattoos and piercings. You can bring in your own design as long as it's ready to go. They also won't do midsections or anything above the neck during this promotion.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Dallas
Elm Street Tattoo
The shop co-owned by Peck runs a 24-hour tattoo marathon every Friday the 13th. If you want to make sure you get in, you can sign up for a spot on Thursday. Otherwise, the line starts forming just before things kick off.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Denver
Lifetime Tattoo
During Lifetime's "Lotto" event, you can pay $60 and "get what you get." Alternatively, you can step up to $100 and pick your own image from the flash sheet.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Houston
Battle Royale Tattoo
The shop will be offering tattoos from two artists who are taking currently taking appointments, according to a post on Battle Royale's Facebook page. The flash sheet features $100 palm-sized tattoos.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Los Angeles
True Tattoo Hollywood
As it does every Friday the 13th, True Tattoo is open for a full 24 hours starting at midnight. The basic flash sheet contains tattoos for $13 with a mandatory $7 tip. However, it's changing things up a bit this time, allowing people to sign up in advance for larger tattoos. Advance sign-up lasts until July 11.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Milwaukee
Atomic Tattoos
As they do every Friday the 13th, Atomic is offering cheap tattoos. They occasionally post the flash sheets the day of and sometimes you'll just have to get in line to see what's available.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Minneapolis
Guns N Needles Tattoo
The shop is offering tattoos from a flash sheet that won't be revealed until the day of the promotion. The first-come-first-served tattoos cost $13 each with a mandatory $7 tip.
Minneapolis Tattoo Shop
For the reasonable price of $31, you can pick a design from flash sheets designed by artists at Minneapolis Tattoo.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Nashville
Grace & Glory Tattoo
The Murfreesboro shop will have $20 tattoos, according to its Facebook page.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in New York
Daredevil Tattoo
The shop goes all-in on the "holiday," offering tattoos for "$13 and a lucky $7 tip." Daredevil, which has done this for 15 years, opens around noon and people can add their name to the waiting list at that time. Tattoos are pretty much limited to arms and legs and will come off a flash sheet that's revealed the day-of. More details here.
Magic Cobra Tattoo Society
Magic Cobra is offering palm-sized tattoos at a $100 a pop from noon until 10pm. It's a first-come-first-served affair.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Philadelphia
Hunter Gatherer
The shop offers flash specials, which are custom designed by each artist, starting at $50. "For the past several events we've had," the shop tells Thrillist, "we've had people waiting outside, lined up down the block by 11am." Hunter Gatherer only does the flash sheets on a first-come-first-serve basis and you can only sign up for yourself. Body piercings are also $10 off until 8pm with a maximum of three piercings per person.
Moo Tattoo
The Moo promotion runs all weekend. You can pick from their designs or bring in your own and get a $31 tattoo. You must register in advance and there are limited appointments for $130 "VIP" designs, according to the shop's Facebook page.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Portland
Adorn
Both Portland-area locations will be offering first-come-first-served $31 tattoos and $13 piercings. Though, piercings are decided on by the ominously-named Piercing Wheel of Destiny. A percentage of the shop's proceeds will be donated to RAICES, the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.
Point of View Tattoo
The shop is running a Friday the 13th special on Friday and Saturday from noon to 9pm and Sunday from noon to 7pm.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in San Francisco
Moth and Dagger
Starting at noon and running "until we get tired," you can select designs from a custom flash sheet and get a tattoo for $60. Available designs will be posted to Instagram by each individual artist at Moth and Dagger.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in St. Louis
Iron Age Tattoo
Grab a $20 tattoo at Iron Age. They'll tease the flash sheet online, but you'll only be able to see the full thing if you stop in.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Washington, D.C.
Laughing Hyena Tattoo
The shop has 13 designs available for $31 each. "We usually have a pretty big turnout, so we advise folks to arrive earlier rather than later," a rep tells Thrillist. The event runs from 2-7pm. It's cash only, one tattoo per person, and the designs will be posted to the shop's Facebook page 24 hours before the 13th.
Know More Shops Participating?
If you know of other tattoo parlors participating that aren't listed here, email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.