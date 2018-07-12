Here’s Where You Can Get Friday the 13th Tattoos for Cheap

Friday the 13th is next week! READ THIS!!! There will be a special pre-signup for LARGE Friday the 13th tattoos at @heartinhand_est, starting today thru Saturday July 7th from 11am-7pm. (This is not the pre-signup for the $20 tattoos, which is hosted on July 12th.) Sign-up rules: CASH ONLY, $100-200 deposit paid at sign-up, must have ID, must be in person, must be 18, no signing up your friend, sign-up can only be done during posted hours, limited availability. Flash and pricing is posted at Heart in Hand Gallery during sign-ups. This is not the pre-signup for the $20 tattoos, which is hosted on July 12th. #dallastattoo #2146531392 #4697765667 #walkinswelcome #americantraditional #walkintattoo #deepellum #deepellumtattoo #deepellumart #heartinhandgallery #tattoospeakeasy #heartinhand #21years #americanatattoos #tattooflash #getwhatyouget #friday13th #friday13thtattoo #elmstreettattoo

A post shared by Elm Street Tattoo (@elmstreettattoo) on Jul 5, 2018 at 7:10am PDT