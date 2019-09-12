Here’s Where You Can Get Friday the 13th Tattoos for Cheap

If you're superstitious, you might feel risk-averse on Friday the 13th. Netflix probably sounds a lot better than skydiving or starting to train for your new career as an apiarist. If you enjoy a little thrill and find creepy holidays to be the best ones, you probably already know it's a big day for tattoo shops.
Popularized by Oliver Peck in Dallas, Friday the 13th tattoos are a major event for many parlors across the country. The shops set out flash sheets -- a sheet or book of pre-drawn tattoo options -- often designed by artists in-house. Those drawings are available as cheap, quick tattoos that have people lining up for hours.
Be good to your artist if you're going under the needle. That should go without saying anytime you're getting a tattoo. However, artists usually aren't making much on your tattoo when they offer steep discounts. The prices vary by shop, but many offer the tattoo for $13 with a mandatory $7 tip. "The shop doesn't make $$ on Friday the 13th," New York's Daredevil Tattoo writes on its site. "It actually cost us $$ and we are very tired at the end of the day so we really appreciate nice words and any nice reviews you can leave for us online."
Paul Collurafici of Chicago's Tattoo Factory previously told Thrillist you "watch out for shortcuts." Participating shops are going to be going through a lot of customers throughout the day. "Counters and chairs should be wiped down with sani-wipes after every tattoo," he says. "Needles and tubes should be in sealed sterile packages and opened in front of [you]. New ink poured out while [you] watch."
With all of that in mind, here are shops around the country that are offering Friday the 13th tattoos. Be sure to check with your local parlor for more details, because the procedure will vary from place to place.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Atlanta
Memorial Tattoo
As usual, tattoos at Memorial will be $13 with a $7 tip (cash only). They'll also have an option to get a nice-looking Memorial Tattoo shirt, which you can bundle with the tattoo for $40.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Austin
All Saints Tattoo
Shop owner Jon Reed says they'll have more than 400 custom designs drawn in-house. It will run you $31 whether or not you want the piece in color. In addition to the All Saints staff, artists from Los Angeles are flying into town to join the fun. The 400 designs will be available at both All Saints locations, but there will be bonus options at the North Austin shop.
Amillion Tattoo
Amillion is participating, as it usually does. The deals vary, but there are often options to get a tattoo for $13 (with a $7 tip), $31, and $130.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Chicago
Head to Toe Tattoo
The tattoos will vary in cost by size, starting at $13+$7 for a 1"x1" piece. Then they go up to $31 and $66.6 from there. If you pay $66.60 for a tattoo, you're allowed to refer to it as the mark of the beast at a later date.
Jade Dragon Tattoo
Swing by Jade for a $13 piercing with a $7 tip or a $31 tattoo with a $9 tip. As most shops do, Jade Dragon has pre-drawn flash sheets, but you can also bring in a similar design. There will also be some $50 designs on a separate sheet.
Mind Crusher Tattoo
As the shop does every Friday the 13th, they'll be open at 11am and tattooing until 9pm. Tattoos are first come, first serve and cost $13 with a $7 tip.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Dallas
Elm Street Tattoo
The shop co-owned by Oliver Peck runs a 24-hour tattoo marathon every Friday the 13th. If you want to make sure you get in, sign up for an appointment on Thursday. Reservations won't be taken before that point. Otherwise, the line starts forming just before things kick off at midnight. Tattoos will be $13 with a lucky $7 tip.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Denver
Lifetime Tattoo
During Lifetime's "Lotto" event, you pay $60 and "get what you get." (There's a randomized selection process, and you get the tattoo you've picked at random.) If you don't like what you drew, you can drop another $20 to pick again. Alternatively, for $100, you pick your own image from the flash sheet. The tattoos are palm-sized, and you won't be able to see the potential designs until the day of the event.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Houston
Red Eye Gallery
You'll find a "straight forward" Friday the 13th event at Red Eye, the shop tells Thrillist. First come, first serve on $13 tattoos with a minimum $7 tip.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Los Angeles
True Tattoo Hollywood
The shop will be open for a full 24 hours, from midnight to midnight. People start lining up as early as 8 or 9pm the night before, the shop tells Thrillist. There will be a bunch of $20 designs to choose from, as well as larger options that range from $40 to $240.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Minneapolis
Guns N Needles
The shop will have four artists inking revelers from 12-9pm. Tattoos are first come, first served. They'll cost $20 ($13+$7), but you can't ask for design changes or have the tattoo on your hands, face, or neck. The available art will be kept a secret until the event starts.
MPLS Tattoo Shop
The Twin Cities staple is serving up a sheet with $66 and $131 tattoos. The images aren't yet available, but you'll certainly be able to see the custom flash sheet from the talented artists at Minneapolis Tattoo when you stop by.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Nashville
Grace & Glory Tattoo
The Murfreesboro shop will be doing Friday the 13th tattoos as it usually does. The event will run from 10am to 10pm.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in New York
Daredevil Tattoo
The shop goes all-in for the spooky holiday. You'll find $13 tattoos with a $7 tip. As they've done for 15 years, you can line up at noon and put your name on a reservation list at that time so you don't have to stand around all day.
Fineline Tattoo
From noon until midnight, Fineline is offering $13 tattoos with a lucky $7 tip. The shop will have special designs available for the occasion and will not be offering custom designs. Arms and legs only.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Philadelphia
Art Machine Productions
Art Machine's Friday the 13th event lasts from noon until 7pm. You'll be able to grab a tattoo for $130. After they're finished inking customers, the shop and gallery will open for an afterparty that includes giveaways, raffles, food, and drinks. Get more details here.
Hunter Gatherer
Stop by for tattoos from a custom flash sheet prepared by Hunter Gatherer artists. The ink will start at $50 per tattoo. You can also get $10 off a piercing with a maximum of three per person. No appointments or reservations are accepted.
Spirited Tattoo
The shop will have two artists rolling through a flash sale on palm-sized pieces. All art is designed by the shop's artists. They won't be accepting custom designs.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Portland
Adorn Body Art
Adorn wasn't going to participate while it prepares to open a studio in Vancouver, but they will be joining in after all. Though, only the Adorn West shop is participating. Adorn East will not be doing Friday the 13th tattoos. The shop will open at noon, but the line often starts as early as 9am. You can get a tattoo from Adorn's flash sheet for $31 with a minimum $9 tip.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in San Francisco
Black and Blue Tattoo
The shop will have a pair of artists participating with their own flash sheets available. The tattoos will go for around $200 an hour.
Moth and Dagger
Tattooing commences at noon and no appointments are accepted. They'll cost $60 cash and are only available on legs and arms. Additionally, owner Mario Delgado still offers free nipple tattoos for breast cancer survivors on an ongoing basis. Call the shop for more details.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Washington, DC
Hyena Tattoos
There will be 13 designs available at Hyena. Each will cost you $31. The designs will be unveiled late Wednesday or early Thursday through the shop's social media channels.
