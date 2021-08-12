Here’s Where You Can Get Friday the 13th Tattoos for Cheap This Week Every Friday the 13th, tattoo shops offer creepy tattoos. Here's where you can get one.

If you're planning on partaking in the Friday the 13th tattoo ritual this year, be prepared for it to be unconventional. Every Friday the 13th, tattoo shops across the country host a marathon party. It usually involves long lines and tattoos at a reduced cost. Guests pick a small design off a flash sheet—a pre-made set of tattoos designed, often, by in-house artists—and get it inked. The demand can have artists sweating their asses off, with some shops open for a full 24 hours. That set-up isn't what you're going to see everywhere this coming Friday, though. Fewer shops are participating, and most have precautions in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The tradition was popularized by artist Oliver Peck in Dallas. Now, you'll find it happening in just about any city with a tattoo shop. Often you'll find the small tattoos cost $13 plus a "lucky" (and mandatory) $7 tip. Some places go with $31 and a mandatory $9 tip. Other parlors will go even closer to what you'd generally pay on any other day. Those interested in participating should note that all artists are pleased to accept tips above the mandated price. With tattoos priced that low, it's worth a reminder that you should be good to your artist. They often aren't making much on your tattoo when they offer these kinds of steep discounts. "The shop doesn't make $$ on Friday the 13th," New York's Daredevil Tattoo previously wrote on its site. "It actually cost us $$ and we are very tired at the end of the day, so we really appreciate nice words and any nice reviews you can leave for us online." Additionally, the artists will appreciate extra financial gratuity, especially when they're showing up during a pandemic. Paul Collurafici of Chicago's Tattoo Factory, which doesn't do Friday the 13th tattoos, previously told Thrillist you should "watch out for shortcuts." Participating shops are going to be going through a lot of customers throughout the day. "Counters and chairs should be wiped down with sani-wipes after every tattoo," he says. "Needles and tubes should be in sealed sterile packages and opened in front of [you]. New ink poured out while [you] watch." That was advice for participating before the pandemic, so be doubly sure you're seeing that cleanliness this week. With all of that in mind, here are shops around the country that are offering Friday the 13th tattoos. Be sure to check with your local parlor for more details because the procedure will vary from place to place, and the specifics can change at the last minute. Additionally, check the shop's social media the morning of Friday the 13th to be certain events haven't been canceled or altered due to the pandemic.

Friday the 13th Tattoos in Austin All Saints Tattoo

All Saints will have 600 original Friday the 13th designs ready to go from 10 am to 2 am at both its downtown and North Austin locations. Black Dagger

The shop is playing Tattoo Plinko on Friday the 13th from noon to 8 pm. You'll pay $160 to play and get tattooed. They say you'll drop a chip, pick a design from the corresponding flash sheet that your chip lands on, and then you get tattooed. They're only doing arms and legs, and they're only taking cash. Additionally, Black Dagger requires anyone coming in to wear a mask and come in alone. You may not bring guests.



Friday the 13th Tattoos in Chicago Mind Crusher Tattoo

You can pick a design from eight different sheets. It'll run you $13 with a mandatory $7 tip. Pink Rhino Tattoo & Body Piercing

Rhino will be doing tattoos for 24 hours. As expected, they have designs to choose from. However, Pink Rhino is one of the few shops you'll find that will allow you to bring in your own design. They're only doing arms and legs, and the tattoo has to be 2" x 2". Look at their site or call in for more details on bringing your own design. Tattoos will cost $31 plus a $9 tip.

Friday the 13th Tattoos in Dallas Artistic Encounter

There will be different tattoos available at Deep Ellum and Rosemeade, but you can get one from 2 pm to 2 am. First come, first served with tattoos starting at $60. It'll cost an extra $20 to get color. The post on AE's Facebook page says that sign-ups start at 2 pm on Friday. Elm Street Tattoo

As it always does, Elm Street will be doing tattoos for 24 hours. The shop's pre-registration is filled, but you can still get a tattoo by waiting in line starting at midnight on Friday the 13th. All three of its shops will be closed the day before so the staff can get ready. It's a cash only event. You'll find more details and a flash sheet on the Elm Street website.

Friday the 13th Tattoos in Indianapolis Ceremony Tattoo

You can get arms and legs tattooed for $40 to 100. The flash sheets are available for a glance on Ceremony's Facebook page. You'll have to give them a call to get more details. Steel Rod Tattoo

They'll have $40 flash tattoos and $31 piercings at both Indianapolis locations. If you're looking for something larger, you can take 31% off tattoos over $100. The shop's post on Facebook suggests you call for more details.

Friday the 13th Tattoos in Los Angeles Mr. Inkwells Classy Tattoos

The holiday is still on at Mr. Inkwells. Though, there are some new requirements. A representative tells Thrillist, "just like Jason Voorhees, you need to wear a mask." Additionally, you need an appointment. They won't be taking walk-ins or having lines. It also will not allow guests. Only the person being tattooed will be allowed in the shop. The flash tattoos will start at $69. Alternatively, you can purchase an Inkwells Tattoo Voucher for 20% off on Friday the 13th.

Friday the 13th Tattoos in Nashville Grace & Glory Tattoo

The shop won't be doing $20 tattoos, but it will have a sheet with $100 tattoos. Precautions include limiting the number of people in the shop at any time, appointments are required, and no guests are allowed. However, the shop says that all of its slots are currently filled for Friday the 13th.

Friday the 13th Tattoos in New York Live By the Sword

Appointments were filling up quickly for Live By the Sword's Friday the 13th event, so it has extended the party for the whole weekend. They'll be open Friday from 10 am to midnight, and Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm. The available designs range from $50 to 200 for arms and legs. "Pricing for other body parts will be determined by size and placement at the time of your visit," the site says. You'll find more details on the shop's site.

Friday the 13th Tattoos in San Francisco Moth & Dagger

Tattoos start at 11 am. Masks are required, and it's a first come, first serve situation.

Friday the 13th Tattoos in Seattle Super Genius Tattoo

The shop has a Facebook page with details on its Friday the 13th event. They'll be doing tattoos on arms and legs from $50 all weekend. It's happening August 13-15 from noon to 10 pm each day. Everyone who is getting tattooed will need to wear a mask.

