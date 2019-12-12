Here’s Where You Can Get Friday the 13th Tattoos for Cheap

The superstitious might feel risk-averse on Friday the 13th. You know all about Jason's mom. Netflix probably sounds a lot better than skydiving or training for your new career as a snake charmer. If you enjoy a little thrill and correctly believe creepy holidays are the best ones, you probably already know it's a big day for tattoo shops.
Popularized by tattoo artist Oliver Peck in Dallas, Friday the 13th tattoos are a major event for many parlors across the country. The shops set out flash sheets -- a sheet or book of pre-drawn tattoo options -- often designed by artists in-house. Those drawings are available as cheap, quick tattoos that often cause lines around the block.
Be good to your artist if you're going under the needle. That should go without saying anytime you're getting a tattoo. However, artists usually aren't making much on your tattoo when they offer steep discounts. The prices vary by shop, but many offer the tattoo for $13 with a mandatory $7 tip. "The shop doesn't make $$ on Friday the 13th," New York's Daredevil Tattoo previously wrote on its site. "It actually cost us $$ and we are very tired at the end of the day so we really appreciate nice words and any nice reviews you can leave for us online."
Paul Collurafici of Chicago's Tattoo Factory , which doesn't do Friday the 13th tattoos, previously told Thrillist you "watch out for shortcuts." Participating shops are going to be going through a lot of customers throughout the day. "Counters and chairs should be wiped down with sani-wipes after every tattoo," he says. "Needles and tubes should be in sealed sterile packages and opened in front of [you]. New ink poured out while [you] watch."
With all of that in mind, here are shops around the country that are offering Friday the 13th tattoos. Be sure to check with your local parlor for more details, because the procedure will vary from place to place.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Austin
All Saints Tattoo
Shop owner Jon Reed says there will be more than 525 custom designs drawn in-house between the two All Saints locations. The tattoos will run $31 for up to four colors selected off the flash sheets. Plus, the North location will be open for a full 24 hours.
Amillion Tattoo
Amillion is participating, as it usually does. The deals vary, but there are often options to get a tattoo for $13 (with a $7 tip), $31, and $130.
Black Dagger
From noon to 8pm, you can land yourself an $80-200 tattoo from the shop's flash sheets.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Chicago
Head 2 Toe Studios
Head 2 Toe is offering options off a flash sheet, but you're only getting black and white, and it's only accepting cash. For a 1-inch by 1-inch piece, your tattoo will cost $13 with a $7 tip. The prices rise from there to $31 and $66.6 depending on the size of the piece.
Jade Dragon
Stop in for $40 tattoos and $20 piercings. There are also a few $50 designs, as well as a sale on body jewelry. Moreover, the shop is running a gift card special. Put $100 on a card and you'll get another card loaded up with $25 that you can gift or keep for yourself.
Mind Crusher Tattoo
As the shop does every single Friday the 13th, it will open at 11am and will be tattooing until 9pm. Tattoos are first-come, first-serve, and they'll run you $13 with a minimum $7 tip.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Dallas
Elm Street Tattoo
The shop co-owned by Oliver Peck runs a 24-hour tattoo marathon every Friday the 13th. If you want to make sure you get in, sign up for an appointment on Thursday. Reservations won't be taken before that point. Otherwise, the line starts forming just before things kick off at midnight. Tattoos will be $13 with a lucky $7 tip.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Denver
Lifetime Tattoo
The shop is participating and will be hosting a "raffle style event" that can land you a $150-250 tattoo for $60.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Los Angeles
Alchemy Tattoo
Alchemy will open at noon with artists taking people on first-come, first-serve. You can see the flash sheets at its Instagram page. (Or, you know, above.)
Generation8Tattoo
Get a $31 tattoo starting at noon. Here, the event says you can get "any tattoo you want." It has to be 2-inches x 2-inches for a design or you can get hand-writing at 3 inches x 1.5 inches.
Mr. Inkwells Classy Tattoos
The well-reviewed shop is doing the classic $31 tattoos all day from flash sheets made in-house. You can also get 13% off a custom piece for the holiday.
True Tattoo Hollywood
Don your best hockey mask, True will be doing tattoos for 24 straight hours, beginning at midnight on Friday the 13th. Prices start at $20, but they aren't doing fingers, hands, face, neck, or behind the ear. Check out some of the options here.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Minneapolis
Guns N Needles
The shop will open at 11am on the spoooooky holiday. Tattoos will be $20 ($13+$7), but they aren't taking design changes from the flash sheet and won't be doing ink on hands, face, neck, or ribs. The designs are usually kept a secret. You'll be able to see them if you stop by.
MPLS Tattoo Shop
The shop will have $66 and $131 tattoos with "winter/holiday-themed designs," a representative tells Thrillist. The images aren't yet available, but you'll certainly be able to see the custom flash sheet when you swing in.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Nashville
Grace & Glory Tattoo
The Murfreesboro shop is participating as it usually does. It'll be open from 10am to 8pm on December 13.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in New York
Daredevil Tattoo
The shop goes all-in for the spooky holiday. You'll find $13 tattoos with a $7 tip. As they've done for 15 years, you can line up at noon and put your name on a reservation list at that time so you don't have to stand around all day.
Fineline Tattoo
From noon until midnight, Fineline will serve up $13 tattoos with a lucky $7 tip. The shop will have special designs available for the occasion and will not be offering custom designs that can only go on arms and legs. A representative tells Thrillist you should "come early and be prepared to wait."
Magic Cobra Tattoo Society
As it usually does, Magic Cobra will be open and offering flash specials. You can grab something off the flash sheet above for $60-100 all day on Friday.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Philadelphia
Art Machine Productions
The shop as a whole won't be offering Friday the 13th tattoos, but three artists will have something going. Kylie has $130 tattoos available, but if you book within the month of December and provide a deposit, she'll give you 20% off a flash. (Her flash options can be seen above.) Raylo is offering full-color flash pieces from $100-200 if you book within December or January. Lastly, Kevin has $130 flash pieces available all day on Friday the 13th.
Hunter Gatherer
Stop by for tattoos from a custom flash sheet prepared by Hunter Gatherer artists with ink starting at $50. No appointments or reservations are accepted, and spots tend to fill up fast.
Moo Tattoo
From December 12-16, Moo Tattoo will be doing a Friday the 13th celebration. You'll find $31 tattoos, as well as giveaways, and $130 VIP designs. You can choose from the flash sheet or request your own design.
12 oz. Studios
The shop in Deptford, New Jersey will be taking walk-ins on Friday the 13th (as well as Christmas) from noon to 9pm. That will be followed by a holiday party and ugly sweater contest.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Portland
Adorn Body Art
Adorn will be participating once again, with a $31 tattoo and $9 mandatory tip at Adorn's West location and its brand new third location in Vancouver, Washington.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in San Francisco
Moth and Dagger
This Friday the 13th event will also be a toy drive. Tattoos are $80 or they're $60 with a new unwrapped toy for the toy drive.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Seattle
Supergenius
Get ink from a flash sheet for $50-150 at Supergenius. It's first-come, first-serve all day, and they'll open the doors at noon. Check out the variety of flash sheets on offer on its Instagram page.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Washington, DC
Hyena Tattoos
It's a short window you'll need to hit if you want to get a tattoo at Hyena. They'll be open from 1-6pm with 13 different designs available for $31.
