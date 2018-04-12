Here’s Where You Can Get Friday the 13th Tattoos for Cheap

Friday the 13th is here. While it may conjure images of Jason in his Casey Jones mask, for tattoo shops across the country it's almost a holiday. Popularized by Dallas-based artist Oliver Peck, cheap tattoos can be found all over the country on Friday the 13th. Many shops set out flash sheets -- a sheet of pre-drawn tattoo options -- with tattoos that incorporated the number 13 or other similarly spooky designs, all offered at a discounted rate.
Tattoo artists will flip through limbs like the pages of a good book to ink dozens of people over the course of the day. If you're looking to get a quick, small tattoo on the horror holiday, below are shops offering flash deals to walk-ins on Friday, April 13.
If you're getting out there, Paul Collurafici of Chicago's Tattoo Factory advises people should "watch out for shortcuts" because participating shops are moving through a lot of customers throughout the day. "Counters and chairs should be wiped down with sani-wipes after every tattoo," he says. "Needles and tubes should be in sealed sterile packages and opened in front of [you]. New ink poured out while [you] watch."
Here's Every Oscar Nominee, From Worst to Best
It's also advisable to be really nice to your artist. That means you should remember to tip. Some shops discount tattoos so much they aren't really making any money. "The shop doesn't make $$ on Friday the 13th," New York's Daredevil Tattoo notes on its site. "It actually cost us $$ and we are very tired at the end of the day so we really appreciate nice words and any nice reviews you can leave for us online."
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Atlanta
Memorial Tattoo
The ATL shop offers $13 tattoos with a mandatory $7 tip all day. Customers can pick from the flash sheet shared on Memorial's Instagram post above. While you wait, you can have a slice because Juniors Pizza will be in the shop selling pizza all day.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Austin
All Saints Tattoo
Pick from more than 250 designs by shop owner Jon Reed. Each tattoo will cost $31 in full color. All Saints has been doing a Friday the 13th special for five years and usually has a line out the door. They'll start inking at 10am and keep going "till people stop coming in," according to Reed.
Black Dagger Tattoo
The shop offers walk-ins tattoos from noon to 8pm. They come in a variety of prices from $60 to $100.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Chicago
Tattoo Factory
The Tattoo Factory is offering flash sheet deals for $50. It's first-come-first-served. However, a representative tells Thrillist, "regular customers will be moved to the front of the line."
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Denver
Lifetime Tattoo
During Lifetime's "Lotto" event, you can pay $60 and "get what you get" or you can step up to $100 and pick your own image from the flash sheet.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Los Angeles
Alchemy Tattoo
From noon to close, Alchemy will have six artists working off their personal flash sheets. It's first-come-first-served starting at $50 per tattoo.
Broken Art Tattoo
Jeremy Swan, a former record holder for most people tattooed in one day, will be doing drawn-to-order tattoos for $130. He hopes to do 13 to commemorate the holiday.
True Tattoo Hollywood
As it does every Friday the 13th, True Tattoo is open for a full 24 hours starting at midnight. The basic flash sheet runs $20 per tattoo ($13 for the tattoo, $7 for a tip). There is also a flash sheet featuring larger tattoos that cost a little more but still come at a solid discount.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Minneapolis
Guns N Needles Tattoo
The shop is offering tattoos from a flash sheet that won't be revealed until Friday. The first-come-first-served tattoos will cost $13 with the mandatory $7 tip.
Minneapolis Tattoo Shop
For the reasonable price of $31, you can pick up some ink from flash sheets at Minneapolis Tattoo.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in New York
Daredevil Tattoo
Daredevil goes all-in on the "holiday," offering tattoos for "$13 and a lucky $7 tip." The shop, which has done this for 15 years, opens around noon and people can add their name to the waiting list at that time. Tattoos are pretty much limited to arms and legs and will come off a flash sheet that's revealed the day-of. More details here.
Magic Cobra Tattoo Society
Pick from the above flash sheet at Magic Cobra and get a $130 tattoo on your arm or leg from noon to 10pm. All of the tattoos will be "palm-sized."
Friday the 13th Tattoos in San Francisco
Moth and Dagger
Starting at 1pm, you can select designs from a custom flash sheet and get a tattoo for $60. Check out some of the designs above.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Seattle
Super Genius Tattoo
From noon to 10pm, Super Genius will let you grab ink from a flash sheet with prices ranging from the demonic $66.60 to $130.
Friday the 13th Tattoos in Washington DC
The Tattooery
Pick from 13 designs, which will vary in size and price. The College Park shop is first-come-first-served for the day.
All details are provided by each individual store. For more details, please contact the store.
Know More Shops Participating?
If you know of other tattoo parlors participating that aren't listed here, email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.