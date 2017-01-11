Become Your Inner Tempura With a Fried Shrimp Sleeping Bag

There are a lot of things you can do with your money. But no matter what you spend it on, you're hoping those things make you happy. And when you look at it like that, buying a full-size sleeping bag in the shape of a fried shrimp is a damn fine investment.

The strange online store Felissimo understands your needs and is offering exactly that. They've released a "Fried Shrimp Wearable Sleeping Bag," which is exactly what it sounds like.

Despite seeming like a pretty specific thing, it's got some versatility. Tuck your arms in and be a fried prawn! Have your arms on the outside and be a fried prawn with arms! Paint your face red and kind of, maybe look like a disgusting hot dog!