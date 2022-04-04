Friendly's Just Added 12 New Menu Items, Including a Doritos Cool Ranch Burger

Friendly’s is ready to prove that less is actually more. The third-oldest restaurant chain in America is revamping its menu, and while the list is shrinking to a more digestible two pages (down from eight), it also features the addition of 12 new items.

The update, which is the biggest menu launch in over a decade, is meant to target a younger audience while serving the interests of Friendly’s regulars. "We want to stay true to this wonderful heritage, while also continuing to evolve,” said Chief Experience Officer of Friendly's Restaurants Roberto De Angelis. "We are keeping the items guests love, eliminating others, and adding sensational new offerings."

It will be hard to choose which new item to try first. Doritos fans will be delighted to find that a new Doritos Cool Ranch ChoppedCheese Burger will be on the list, featuring a grilled ciabatta roll filled with chopped up beef burger, pepper jack cheese, onions, jalapeños, salsa, and ranch dressing, all topped with Cool Ranch tortilla chips. It's inspired by the NYC bodega staple.

In the mood for some steak? The Bangin’ Beef Stroganoff is for you. Coated in a creamy mushroom, onion, and garlic sauce, Friendly’s new thin-sliced sirloin steak is a must-try. Those looking for a lighter and richer meal can opt for the $100,000 Cobb Salad, which includes boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbs, bacon bits, cranberries, raisins, diced tomatoes, and thin sliced chicken breast, all tossed with lite balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Despite the name, it won't run you $100K.

The 12 new items on the menu include:

Tater Kegs

$100,000 Cobb Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Jammed-Up Burger

Cheese Skirt Burger

Doritos Cool Ranch ChoppedCheese Burger

Tex-Mex Alfredo Taco Pasta

Bangin’ Beef Stroganoff

American Cheese Brisket SuperMelt

Grilled Chicken Mozza SuperMelt

Oven Roasted Beef Brisket

Aloha Stir Fry Chicken

Friendly’s ice cream section is also getting a refresh. With new ice cream flavors like Barking Pretzel (a peanut butter and chocolate mix), and new creations like the Barking Pretzel Shortcake Sundae, customers craving something sweet will have plenty of options to choose from.

As a treat, from April 6 through 30, customers will receive a free medium sundae with the purchase of select menu items, including a $100,000 Cobb Salad, Chicken Caesar Salad, Jammed-Up Burger, Doritos Cool Ranch ChoppedCheese Burger, Tex-Mex Alfredo Taco Pasta, or the Grilled Chicken Mozza SuperMelt.

Diners can enjoy the new menu items both for dine-in and online order via the Friendly’s app for takeout and delivery. For more information, you can visit Friendly’s website.