Friendly's Is Dishing Out Free Sundaes for National Hamburger Day

Friendly’s is living up to its name for National Hamburger Day on May 28.

Swing by a Friendly’s Restaurant for a burger on burger day at the end of burger month in what is essentially a burger year, and Friendly's will scoop up a free medium sundae for you. Though, you do have to be a member of the chain’s Sweet Rewards Club to get the ice cream. The sweet offer isn’t only available on National Hamburger Day. You’ll be able to get a free dessert from May 28 to June 6.

If you’re not part of that reward program, well, then the deal gets even better. It’s free to sign up, and you will land a free medium sundae simply for signing up. So, you head out of the house to grab a burger, and you wind up living it up with a pair of free ice cream sundaes.

Moreover, Friendly’s has some unexpected burgers that it has recently added to its menu, including a Doritos Cool Ranch ChoppedCheese Burger. Yup. That’s a ChoppedCheese burger with Doritos layered on top. You can see that one at the top of the page. It looks like a journey that is well suited to a sundae at the end of the road.