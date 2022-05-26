Friendly's Is Rolling Out an Entire Menu of Lobster Favorites for Summer

Panera brought back its beloved Lobster Roll and Lobster Mac & Cheese earlier this week, but now, Friendly's is taking things a step further and rolling out an entire menu of your shellfish faves.

The Lobster Festival menu, which has officially hit Friendly's Restaurants nationwide, includes lobster rolls, lobster and shrimp quesadillas, fiery lobster pasta, and other seafood-centric dishes.

Here's the full Lobster Fest menu:

New Lobster Bisque : smooth and dreamy lobster flavor in every spoonful from a warm cup or crock

: smooth and dreamy lobster flavor in every spoonful from a warm cup or crock New Lobster Roll Deluxe : crisp applewood smoked bacon and fresh tomato on a classic roll piled high with lobster and paired with golden fries

: crisp applewood smoked bacon and fresh tomato on a classic roll piled high with lobster and paired with golden fries Lobster Roll Classic : fresh and creamy lobster salad with celery and crisp lettuce on a classic grilled roll with a side of golden fries and coleslaw for an extra charge

: fresh and creamy lobster salad with celery and crisp lettuce on a classic grilled roll with a side of golden fries and coleslaw for an extra charge New Fiery Lobster Pasta : a spicy red pepper Alfredo tomato sauce with heaps of hand-cut lobster meat and served with ciabatta toast.

: a spicy red pepper Alfredo tomato sauce with heaps of hand-cut lobster meat and served with ciabatta toast. New Zesty Lemon Garlic Lobster Pasta: tender lobster meat tossed with a creamy lemon garlic sauce and toasted ciabatta bread

tender lobster meat tossed with a creamy lemon garlic sauce and toasted ciabatta bread Lobster and Shrimp Quesadilla : mixed cheese with lobster and shrimp between flour tortillas. Served with salsa, sour cream, and rice

: mixed cheese with lobster and shrimp between flour tortillas. Served with salsa, sour cream, and rice New Pepper Steak and Onion Quesadilla: tender beef sautéed with green peppers, and onions, loaded with cheese between two grilled flour tortillas with rice, salsa, and sour cream on the side



"Friendly's is a staple for many communities on the East Coast, with decades of experience serving crave-worthy food and delicious ice cream," Friendly's CEO Craig Erlich said in a press release. "Our Lobster Festival menu accomplishes what we have always done best: bringing people together around a great meal and making summer memories that last a lifetime."