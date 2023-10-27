The Internet Is Thirsting After This Theme Park's Horror Performers

Halloween is a time to scream—typically out of sheer terror. But down under, the screaming is happening for entirely different reasons. At Fright Nights at the Warner Bros. Movie World theme park in Oxenford, Australia, the gasps and screams are happening as much from terror as it is from other forms of excitement. Because, you see, there's a lot of shirtless, muscled people running around as part of the park's Fright Night Experiences. And yes, they are wearing masks and yes they are covered in blood, but these—for lack of a better word—hunks are drawing crowds of very expressive admirers. In a few viral TikToks all with over one million likes, the reaction to these guys can be seen below:

The Fright Nights experience features mazes, rides, panic rooms, and four different theme precincts. A lot of the starring muscled monsters seem to originate from the Inferno precinct, where "murderers, psychopaths and monsters flood the street with intense scares and non-stop horror action," according to the Fright Nights website. There has been so much established thirst for these haunting hunks that fan edits have even been produced. It's not even a singular phenomenon at the Aussie theme park. Over here in the US at Hersheypark Halloween, a cult following has developed around one of the park's recurring characters as well. Fryboy, a tall person with maudlin clown makeup and a propensity for sliding unnaturally long distances on his knees, has guests feeling weak on their own legs.

So, it seems these horror nights offer a bit of something for everyone—whether you're looking to be scared or otherwise entertained. Just remember, no matter your reason for attending, always be respectful of the performers—they are there to do a job!

Looking for more travel inspo? If you're ready for an adventure but not sure where you'd like to go or what to do, we're on it. The best new hotels opening up around the world. The most exciting places to travel without a passport. The world's best beaches, as ranked by travel influencers. It's all here along with all the travel news you need to stay informed and inspired.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.