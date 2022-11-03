Frito-Lay Revives Its Mini Line with Your Favorite Chip Flavors but Smaller

Doritos are delicious, but when one of those triangular corners lodges itself into the roof of your mouth, not even the cheesy dust can distract you from the pain. Perhaps that's one reason why Frito-Lay launched mini versions of this junk food classic.

The brand has recently shrunk some of its most popular snacks into adorable, bite-sized morsels, perfect for snacking. Frito-Lay Mini's take on the form and flavors of Doritos Nacho Cheese, Doritos Cool Ranch, Cheetos Cheddar, Cheetos Flamin' Hot, SunChips Harvest Cheddar, and SunChips Garden Salsa.

If this chip format seems suspiciously familiar, you probably picked them up on a road trip in the early 2000s. That's right; this isn't Frito-Lay's first foray into the mini territory. The brand launched Mini Doritos and Mini Flamin' Hot Cheeto Asteroids way back when. Ah, the nostalgia.