Frito-Lay Will Let You Create Your Own Variety Pack

Let's not pretend like all snacks were created equal—they weren't. There's an indisputable hierarchy in the world of junk food, but sometimes you've gotta accept the Fritos with your Flamin' Hot Cheetos so you can get the best bang for your buck at Costco checkout. Or at least, you used to.

Now Frito-Lay will let you customize your own variety packs, so you can prioritize your favorites. ICYMI, earlier this year the company launched its own online direct-to-consumer site, dubbed Snacks.com, where users can load up their virtual carts with Doritos, Lay's, Cheetos, whatever and ship them straight to their house. Now, there's a "Make Your Own" feature.

Here's how it works: you'll head over to the website—which, FYI, currently only ships to 24 states, but will rollout nationally next year. You can then comb through 40 snack bag options, including Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Ruffles, Fritos, and SunChips, and select up to 20 different ones with a $10 flat-rate shipping fee.