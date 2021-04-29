Cheetos and Doritos Are Competing for the Title of Best Flamin' Hot

Apples and oranges. Metaphors and similes. Doritos and Cheetos. All things that are solidly the things that they are, impervious to compare. Except, we’ve just learned that some people disagree that oranges, metaphors, and Cheetos really come out on top. In an effort to shale up that third assertion, Frito-Lay is pitting two of its most popular snacks against each other.

Now, Doritos are chips that come in a variety of dust flavors, and Cheetos are cheese puffs that come in a variety of dust flavors, so they are a little hard to equate. In an apparent effort to level the playing field, the company is asking snack fans to choose between two similarly seasoned varieties: Cheetos Flamin' Hot Spicy Pepper Puffs, and the new Doritos Xxtra Flamin' Hot Nacho chips.

"We've seen fans of Doritos and Cheetos debate and advocate for their favorite snacks for years, and now it's taken on a life of its own on social media," Stacy Taffet, VP of marketing, Frito-Lay North America, said in a statement. "So, we wanted to fan the flames with a playful Frito-Lay family competition to really see which snack is tops. Obviously, I can't pick a side, but I'm fairly certain everyone will win in this competition."

Voting opened Thursday on Doritos’ and Cheetos’ Instagram pages, as well as elsewhere on the platform, and on Twitter with the hashtags #TeamCheetos #TeamDoritos and #FlaminHotFaceOff. For the chance to vote and win prizes like branded apparel, you must use both #FlaminHotFaceOff and #sweepstakes. And, although the real reward is knowing your preferred snack is officially the best, being that both Doritos and Cheetos are Frito-Lay brands, everyone truly will win.