Frito-Lay Is Releasing 3 All-New Chip Flavors That You're Going to Want to Taste

Despite an already impressive roster of snack flavors, Frito-Lay's innovation team consistently churns out new and improved iterations of its beloved brand favorites. Case in point: those Tangy Tamarind Doritos that dropped earlier this summer. Along with the return of its fan-favorite Fritos BBQ, the snack food giant is introducing three all-new flavors. Cheetos Bolitas, SunChips Black Beans, and PopCorners Cinnamon Crunch are all hitting retailers nationwide.

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger Wine and Cheeseburger: Harley and Lara Pair Falafel with Wine

Courtesy of Frito-Lay

The Cheetos Bolitas, a bite-sized snack with a "chile and cheese punch," makes a US debut following initial success across international markets, while the Black Bean SunChips are available in two flavors, Spicy Jalapeño and Southwestern Queso.

Courtesy of Frito-Lay

"The bold tang of jalapeño peppers sizzles in SunChips Black Beans Spicy Jalapeño, while SunChips Black Beans Southwestern Queso brings the mouthwatering zest of chipotle peppers paired with creamy queso," Frito-Lay said in a statement to Thrillist. "Made with real black beans, whole grains, and with no artificial flavors, SunChips Black Bean is a good source of fiber—a combination as original as its fans." For those with a sweet tooth, the Cinnamon Crunch PopCorners pair the brand's always air-popped and never fried crunch with cinnamon and brown sugar flavors. In addition to the Fritos BBQ, all three launches will be rolling out this fall.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.