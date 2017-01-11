News

Frito Lay Is Doing Walking Tacos With Hot Cheetos and Doritos

By Published On 12/14/2016 By Published On 12/14/2016
Frito Walking Tacos
Frito Lay | Thrillist/Dustin Nelson

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Walking tacos are the heart and soul of any good t-ball concession stand. But the quality varies pretty wildly and the availability is non-existent. Frito-Lay is going to fix that. 

With their new Top 'N Go bags — which are wide instead of tall, so you don't wind up with a bad case of cheese hands — you can top off a bag of chips with everything you need to make the perfect walking taco. Crack it open, pile on cheese, sour cream, hamburger, onions, pulled pork, whatever it is you normally use to cake your shells.

The Top 'N Go bags are available in Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Nacho Cheese Doritos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Tostitos. Though, all that's in the bag is the chips (because it'd be pretty gross any other way), the design is an effort to make it easy to have the street food-style taco available in more locations. 

A Frito-Lay rep says they're "designed to be sold by food service operators for sporting events and music festivals." They have a list of places you can get the walking tacos, including places their Doritos Top 'N Go walking taco truck is stopping, on the Top 'N Go site

If you're not in one of those cities, you can just buy some chips and make your own. You don't have to feel left out.

h/t Foodbeast

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Smartkase Gives Your iPhone 2x Battery Life and 256Gb of Memory for $70

related

READ MORE
Yes, This 112-Pound Catfish is Totally Real

related

READ MORE
This Startup Will Find You the Perfect Wine Based on Your DNA

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like