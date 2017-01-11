Frito Lay Is Doing Walking Tacos With Hot Cheetos and Doritos

Walking tacos are the heart and soul of any good t-ball concession stand. But the quality varies pretty wildly and the availability is non-existent. Frito-Lay is going to fix that.

With their new Top 'N Go bags — which are wide instead of tall, so you don't wind up with a bad case of cheese hands — you can top off a bag of chips with everything you need to make the perfect walking taco. Crack it open, pile on cheese, sour cream, hamburger, onions, pulled pork, whatever it is you normally use to cake your shells.

The Top 'N Go bags are available in Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Nacho Cheese Doritos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Tostitos. Though, all that's in the bag is the chips (because it'd be pretty gross any other way), the design is an effort to make it easy to have the street food-style taco available in more locations.