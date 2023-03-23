Frontier Airlines Just Launched 3 New Routes with a Flight Deal

We can all agree that flying for cheaper is just better. Plus, if the cheap flight is an international one, that's even better.

Apparently, Frontier is on our same page, and it just launched three new seasonal nonstop routes (two of which are international) departing from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Starting in May 2023, the super low-cost airline will be offering flights connecting the Georgia city and, respectively, Guatemala City, Guatemala; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and San Diego, California.

To celebrate the launch of the new routes, Frontier is also offering discounted one-way introductory fares. Passengers can book the new flights for as low as $79, and the prices are valid for travel on select days of the week between May 11 and June 28, 2023.

With its newest route additions, Frontier has shown a focus on Atlanta and on expanding its service there. In addition to the new routes, the airline is, in fact, also resuming two previously discontinued flights. In May, Frontier will restart seasonal nonstop service between Atlanta and both Ontario, California and Salt Lake City, Utah.

"Atlanta is one of Frontier's fastest growing markets," Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. "We are proud to connect Atlanta to 10 international destinations and 28 U.S. destinations. We are working hard to make our already robust network at ATL even bigger and, in fact, by summer, Atlanta will be our third largest operation."For more information and to purchase your tickets, you can visit Frontier’s website.