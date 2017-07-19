This Low-Cost Airline With $29 Flights Just Expanded to 21 New Cities

If you haven't noticed, flash-sales and slashed-prices are fast becoming standard fare in the airline industry, as negligible fares to prime destinations in Europe are cropping up for less than your monthly student loan payments. Following in the footsteps of United -- which has already triggered a price war in the sun-dappled Hawaiian islands -- discount carrier Frontier Airlines announced on Wednesday an expansion of service to 21 new American cities. Seeing as Frontier already peddles flights for as little as $29, this should sound very exciting if you like saving money.
Frontier is branching out its service by 30%, doubling the number of flights it offers to a substantial 85 new routes. The airline claims it will now be servicing 90% of the country, and perhaps most importantly, is primed to save consumers $1 billion over the course of a year by promising low-cost tickets.
“We are proud to announce the nationwide expansion of our unique brand of Low Fares Done Right which will empower millions more people to afford to fly,” Barry Biffle, president and CEO for Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. “We project this will save our customers over a billion dollars annually on their flights. These new flights will allow us to serve even more of America and make flying a truly affordable option.”
The move is part of Frontier's strategy, announced three years ago, aimed at shedding its reputation as a standard carrier in favor of moving toward a discount model, reports the Denver Business Journal. The Denver-based airline is ramping up service from the Colorado capital, as travelers from the Mile-High City can book direct tickets to Albuquerque, New Mexico; Oklahoma City; Ontario, California; Palm Springs, California; Reno, Nevada; and, San Jose, California, starting today.
According to Fortune, 16 of the 21 new destinations are cities that Frontier has previously serviced. The remaining five new stops, which include Charleston, South Carolina; and Pensacola, Florida, among others, have never been serviced by the airline. Frontier expects the expansion to be fully implemented by next spring. Then, it'll probably be more than nigh time for a laughably cheap flash sale to whisk you somewhere special.
For a full list of the new routes, see the airline's website.
