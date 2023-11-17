Frontier Is Offering Its Unlimited Flight Pass for Its Lowest Price Ever

It's that time of the year again—the Frontier GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Annual Pass is now available for the 2024-2025 travel season, and the airline is having a major discount on it for a limited time.

You can forget about looking at the full retail price of the pass (which, in the past has been as much as $1,999 annually). If you purchase the pass by November 28, you can now get it for as low as $499 as part of Frontier's Black Friday celebrations.

Once you get the pass, you can use it to travel from May 1, 2024 through April 30, 2025 (with some applicable blackout dates). It's an all-you-can-travel pass, which means that you get unlimited flights anywhere in Frontier's network, and you only have to worry about paying taxes and fees as well as any extras you might want, including luggage. Other terms and conditions may apply.

But be warned—you must be a flexible traveler to enjoy the pass. When it comes to domestic flights, passengers who want to travel with their pass should know that bookings can be made and are confirmed only one day before departure. For international travel, instead, you can book your flights 10 days in advance. This year, though, Frontier is also introducing early bookings, which allow you to reserve a few select flights in advance, which may come with an Early Booking fee.

"For anyone with flexibility in their travel plans, the pass is a great value and a terrific opportunity to travel affordably," James Dempsey, Frontier Airlines' president, said in a statement. "Throughout 2023, thousands of GoWild! pass holders have enjoyed all-you-can-fly travel to a wide variety of Frontier's domestic and international destinations."

For more information and to purchase your pass, you can visit Frontier's website.