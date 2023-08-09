Frontier Just Launched a Huge Bonus Miles Offer, Here's How to Get Involved

Frontier aficionados are in for a special treat over the next month.

The low-cost airline just announced a promo that will allow select passengers to get 20x and 30x miles on all flights booked by September 5. That’s right—for every dollar spent, you get either 20 or 30 miles, which is a huge deal.

Now, whether you get 20x or 30x depends on your status. All Frontier Miles and/or Discount Den members will get 20x, but if you are a GoWild! passholder or you have a Frontier credit card, that rate increases to 30x.

The promo is available on flights flown between today at 12 pm EDT and September 30 at 11:59 pm EDT. For more information on how to get your bonus miles, you can visit Frontier's website.