Frontier Is Offering One-Way Flights for $33 Right Now

Need to find a last-minute Christmas gift for someone in your life that is impossible to shop for? Dreaming of getting away from every single person you know the very moment the holidays are over? Either way, Frontier has you covered with its latest flight deal.

Between now and December 25, you can book one-way fares starting from just $33. These low prices can be found on international and domestic flights, meaning there's really no limit to where you can go. Like any excellent flight sale, though, there are a few caveats.

There are blackout dates for these discounted prices, which are the following: December 22-23, 26-27, 30, 2022; January 2-3, 13-16, 2023; February 17-20, 2023; March 3-5, 10-12, 17-19, 24-26, 31, 2023; April 1-2, 7-9, 2023; and May 29, 2023. You must purchase the fares at least seven days in advance. Your bookings will not be refundable. Taxes, fees, and baggage are not included in the listed discount price.

Now that we've gotten through the fine print, here's a taste of all the places you can go for such low prices:

Minneapolis to Las Vegas, $33

Baltimore to Phoenix, $34

Philadelphia to Chicago, $34

Dallas/Fort Worth to New Orleans, $39

That's just a tiny sample of the deals you can take advantage of. To check out more sales and explore your own dates and destinations, head to Frontier.com.