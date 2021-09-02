Today's the Last Day to Save 80% on Frontier Flights

Have you been planning to take a trip but haven’t committed because of the plane ticket cost? Been there, done that. It usually involves calculating how many vacation days you'll need to take, selecting a hotel, and putting together a seemingly perfect itinerary with all the food, fun, and exploration mapped out. And then, you open up your browser to see that the cost of your journey is prohibitively high.

Well, be prepared to act fast to save big, and finally, book that trip. Until midnight tonight, September 2, Frontier is offering a huge discount on flights. Using the code SAVE80, customers can book domestic flights for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday through December 15. Certain blackout dates do apply. The flights must be round trips to be eligible for the discount.

To use the promo code and find qualifying flights head to flyfrontier.com. Additional terms and conditions may apply, so make sure to read the fine print. Safe travels!