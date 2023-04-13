Frontier's Unlimited Passes Are on Sale & Flights Are 90% Off Right Now

Late summer travel can be even cheaper if you are a Discount Den member with Frontier Airlines. Until 11:59 ET on April 13, the airline is offering a 90% discount on round trip flights for dates between August 16 and November 15, 2023. The major discount will be applied to the base fare, before taxes and fees.

To access the discount, customers need to use the code SAVE90 on FlyFrontier.com. The cheaper price will apply for flights on Monday through Thursday, and Saturday. Black out dates for this deal are August 31, 2023, September 1 through 4, 2023, and October 6-9, 2023. The potential to save 90% on flights applies to both international and domestic travel.

In addition to this sale for Discount Den members (learn how you can join here), the Frontier GoWild! pass is also on sale. The GoWild! 2023 Pass is available to buy right now, and it is on sale for $699. The pass will allow travelers to take “unlimited” flights to more than 75 destinations in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. The summer pass will allow you to take an unlimited number of flights (with restrictions) until September 30, 2023.

"We are thrilled to launch travel using the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass early and offer this special early access promotion to our valued pass holders," said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines, in a statement. "This is an exciting opportunity to begin using your pass benefits now and start making plans to visit a wide variety of U.S. and international destinations served by Frontier."

The all-year-round on GoWild! Pass is also available now, for $1,999. That pass will allow customers to book unlimited flights through May 2, 2024.

While this is a great deal, it's important to remember that there are limitations on the passes, including blackout dates, taxes and fees that will still apply, and a short window of time to confirm bookings—10 days for international flights and one day for domestic flights.

But, with all of these options for cheap travel, Frontier seems to have a travel deal for everyone. You can explore them all over FlyFrontier.com.