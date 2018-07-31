This Airline Has $15 Flights Across the U.S. Right Now

It is very hot outside, folks, and it will be for the foreseeable future. With this in mind, we advise you to justify indulgent and irrational behavior by telling yourself you deserve it for putting up with the heat. For instance, the spontaneous trip you're about to book with Frontier Airlines' new sale with $15 flights all around the country on Tuesday -- why not book this trip? You deserve it.
Check out the sale page for the full details, but there are insanely cheap one-way flights from cities like Atlanta, Austin, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Nashville, New Orleans, Orlando, and Philadelphia, among others. If you put a little effort into it, you'll probably be able to nab a flight in both directions and make this a round-trip adventure for around $30. And there are also some more expensive but still cheap tickets, like a $39 flight from Los Angeles to Colorado Springs or a $69 flight from San Francisco to Denver.
There are some restrictions, though. To get those low prices, you'll have to book your ticket before midnight on August 1 and travel sometime between August 14 and October 3. Also, keep in mind that this is a budget airline: That means there'll be extra costs for things like seat selection and luggage beyond your personal item.
But that's OK because you're flying for just $15 and booking your trip spontaneously. Because, again, you deserve it.
