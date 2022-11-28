Frontier Airlines's Customer Service Team Is No Longer Taking Calls

One of the executives at Frontier must have been listening to Taylor Swift's Fearless recently because they've decided that the airline's customer service department won't be picking up the phone. According to USA Today, the budget airline is transitioning to a fully digital communications department, meaning that you won't be able to pick up the phone to book a flight or deal with travel issues.

"Our Customer Care function recently transitioned to fully digital communications, which enables us to ensure our customers get the information they need as expeditiously and efficiently as possible," Frontier said in a statement to USA Today. Instead, a chatbot on the Frontier website will answer common questions, while more complex queries and complaints can be shared with the company via email.

A live chat feature will connect you with support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also Whatsapp message the airline and reach out via social media. The only way you'll be able to speak to a Frontier employee is at the airport kiosk. When you call customer service, you'll be given the directive to reach out to the department through one of the above methods.

It might be very "Old Man Yells at Cloud" of me, but I'll mourn the end of being able to speak to a person on the other end of the phone. I get overwhelmed and confused, and I've often found that talking on the phone makes it easier for me to figure out what I need. But maybe that's why the digital method will be better. No one will have to spend five minutes explaining a simple process to me over the phone.

If you need assistance from Frontier Airlines, you can head to the Frontier website.