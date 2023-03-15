Frontier Is Cutting 14 Routes to Major Spring Travel Destinations

Frontier Airlines may be offering an All-You-Can-Fly pass to customers, but the pass will no longer cover 14 routes that the airline is cutting. In addition to cutting select routes, the airline is completely pulling service to and from Rochester, New York.

According to The Points Guy, Frontier has confirmed that the airline will cut these routes starting as early as April. Cirium's flight analytics first reported the schedule changes. If you've got travel plans this year with Frontier, you'll want to double check the dates and routes below.

Some of the major routes affected include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and New Orleans. Those are big spring travel destinations—experts say booking flights to top spring destinations right now will be especially costly.

The following routes have been confirmed to be cut:

The daily flight between Bradley International Airport and Denver International Airport will end on April 20.

and will end on April 20. The daily flight between Boston Logan International Airport and Miami International Airport will end on April 18.

and will end on April 18. The daily flight between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Harry Reid International Airport will end on May 10.

and will end on May 10. The daily flight between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Harry Reid International Airport will end on May 10.

and will end on May 10. The daily flight between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Midway International Airport will end on May 10.

and will end on May 10. The daily flight between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will end on May 10.

and will end on May 10. The daily flight between William P. Hobby Airport and Harry Reid International Airport on May 10.

and on May 10. Four weekly flights between Harry Reid International Airport and Memphis International Airport on May 8.

and on May 8. Three weekly flights between Harry Reid International Airport and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will end on May 8.

and will end on May 8. The daily flight between Miami International Airport and LaGuardia Airport will end on May 10.

and will end on May 10. Four weekly flights between Orlando International Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport will end on May 6.

and will end on May 6. Three weekly flights between Orlando International Airport and Greater Rochester International Airport will end on May 8.

and will end on May 8. Four weekly flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on May 8.

and on May 8. The daily flight between Philadelphia International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on April 18.



If you have purchased flights on any of these routes after the newly announced end-of-service date, Frontier confirms that you are eligible for a full refund on your ticket. Hopefully, you'll be able to make other travel plans this late in the game.