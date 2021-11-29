This Airline Has 91% Off Flights for Cyber Monday

It's Cyber Monday! That means there are sales galore on everything under the sun. And while many retailers have let us down with weak 20% and 30% off sales, Frontier Airlines is delivering something better. Between November 29 and November 30, you can get up to 91% off your flights.

Like any great sale, there are a few important terms and conditions you need to know. You must purchase the tickets before 11:59 pm EST, and the discount only applies to domestic travel. You must book the flight for travel before March 9, 2022. The 91% discount applies to nonstop flights departing on Tuesday and Wednesday, and a 50% discount can be applied to nonstop and connecting flights between Monday through Thursday, and Saturday.

There are also blackout dates when the discount won't apply. The Cyber Monday sale is not valid between December 16, 2021, through January 5, 2022, and February 18 through 22, 2022.

To get the deal, go to Frontier's website and enter the promo code CYBER when entering your trip details.