This Airline Has Flights for a Dollar Plus Taxes All Over the U.S.

Unless you snuck into that buy-one-get-one-free deal from Alaska Airlines, it's tough to find an airline ticket for any cheaper than this. Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines has brought back its Buck Fares deal. For flights in the sale, all you pay is $1 plus taxes and fees for the fare in each direction.
The actual price comes to a little less than that. In the example below, the fare is just $.93 and the final round-trip ticket price is $38.60 with all the fees and taxes. Hardly a buck in the end, but still a damn good deal. To get in on the sale, you need to purchase before midnight on February 20 and fly before April 4, 2019. You'll also need to purchase at least seven days out, and you won't find these prices on any Sunday flights.
Departure cities include Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Denver, Greenville, Huntsville, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Little Rock, Memphis, Miami, Nashville, Norfolk, Orlando, Palm Springs, Philadelphia, Raleigh, Reno, St. Louis, San Francisco, Tampa, Trenton, Tulsa, West Palm Beach, and Wichita. While the deals aren't quite as jaw-dropping, there are deals from many other cities available as well.
Villa Capri
There are many things to look out for when flying with a budget airline like Frontier. For starters, you're going to be paying for every piece of luggage, making it worthwhile to pack light. There's also a charge to pick your own seats, though there is usually a handful you can grab for free. If you don't want to pay, you can have your seat assigned to you at the airport. The other thing you're contending with is the airline's less-than-stellar on-time arrival rate and high rate of customer complaints. On the other hand, round-trip tickets for $40 is a rare thing.
If you're up for the challenge of flying ultra-cheap, there are plenty of places you can go to enjoy warm weather despite the constant snowstorms and polar vortex-related misery you'll find elsewhere.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.