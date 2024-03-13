Here's How Frontier's New Empty Middle Seat Offer Works

Have you been dreaming of extra space on your next flight? Well, it will soon be possible, and more surprisingly, it will be available on a budget carrier.

Frontier Airlines just announced it is introducing a new offering called UpFront Plus, which will allow for customers to more easily purchase an aisle or window seat with extra legroom in combination with an empty middle seat.

The seating upgrade is launching with an introductory cost of $49 per passenger per flight segment. The introductory offer will apply to travel between April 10 and April 30, 2024, when you make the purchase by March 20. After that date, prices are subject to change based on destination and demand.

"Many consumers strongly prefer a seating option that offers extra space when flying," said Frontier CEO Barry Biffle in a statement about the extra space offering. "UpFront Plus is a great option for those who want expanded personal space and extra comfort. With the recent introduction of our new Biz Travel For Less program, UpFront Plus seating will also provide an affordable upgrade option for those traveling on business seeking additional space."

Here's exactly what UpFront Plus will offer:

  • Blocked middle seat
  • Extra legroom
  • Quick exit with seats located in the first two rows of the aircraft
  • First to get inflight service


But, will the upgrade be worth it? With Frontier’s pricing structure, definitely.

On a trip that would cost me $171 roundtrip, for example, seat selection for UpFront Plus would be an additional $211 for the flight. The UpFront upgrade for two legs of the sample flight I selected each cost $49, but the third leg cost $113. That makes the total flight come out to be $382.

Trying to do this the old fashion way, by purchasing a second ticket, ultimately doubles the cost. Basic seat selection on the flight still costs $39 per leg—so for a three-leg flight, purchasing two tickets for $171, plus six seat selections at $39 (three for each ticket), the total ticket price would be $576. That's quite a price hike compared to the UpFront upgrade option. For those willing to splurge on their budget flights, or for those who are looking for cost effective ways to have more accessible seating options, the new option is worth considering. Plus, you're not just getting the extra seat. You'll also have more leg room, and front-of-plane seating. 

You can explore the new UpFront Plus offering at FlyFrontier.com.

