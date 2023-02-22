Another Major Airline Just Shared Its New Family Seating Policy

United Airlines recently announced its latest policy changes regarding family seating fees, and airlines across the country are now flocking to share their updates or in-place policies as well.

Among those who came forward is Frontier Airlines, which just shared its new family seating policy. According to Frontier, the airline has been working on updating its approach to family seating over the past several months by working to update how its booking system assigns seats to families with kids.

Its current, in-place seat assignment procedures allow at least one parent or guardian to be seated automatically next to any children under the age of 14 within their family group. Additionally, according to Frontier, the airline automatically assigns seats based on the ages of family members before check-in opens.

"We recognize the importance of seating children next to an adult with whom they are traveling," Daniel Shurz, senior vice president, commercial at Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. "Since last October, we have been doubling down on our efforts and further enhancing our system for ensuring a parent is seated with any children under the age of 14 in their family group."

Other airlines besides Frontier have been offering family seating at no additional cost for a while. Breeze, for example, has pointed out this week that it has always allowed families to sit together free of charge. Southwest Airlines, thanks to its open seating, board-by-number process, offers priority access to families with children that are six years old or younger, which gives them better odds of seating next to each other.

Why the urgency? The Biden administration recently criticized airlines for charging family seating fees and has called on airlines to end the practice.