Frontier's Flash Sale Has $29 Flights Around the U.S.

Most of the time, outstanding flight deals are taking you abroad to some beautiful location you've never seen. But on any given flight, you're more likely to be traveling for work, family or a wedding of someone you only marginally like. It's a shame to blow your travel budget on anything but your dream vacation.

Budget airline Frontier can help. Frontier has a flash sale running until midnight on March 6 with one-way tickets as low as $29. There are definitely catches, but it's not a bait and switch. It's possible to get that price in both directions.

The deal is good for Tuesday and Wednesday flights only. However, there are a ton of route options. For $50 or less there are 87 different routes available with many dropping in the $30-40 range.