Frontier Is Having a Huge Flash Sale with Flights Starting at $29

Frontier is back again with another huge flight sale to make your late-summer and fall travel much easier.

If you book by Tuesday, August 1, you can now snag one-way tickets to many popular destinations starting from $29. And that's not all—the deal allows passengers to add extras to their flight for very cheap as well. Until August 1, travelers can buy carry-on allowance for $29, and they can also upgrade to premium seats for the same price.

The great thing about this is that you have a lot of flexibility. The deal is available for travel through November 15, and in terms of flights, it is available for non-stop travel in select markets Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays. Some restrictions apply, and you do need to book your flights at least 21 days in advance to score the promo.

Among the many highlights, passengers can snag flights from Atlanta, Georgia to Orlando, Florida (and vice versa) for $29 one-way. The same price is applicable to the route connecting Chicago to Raleigh, North Carolina as well as to the one linking Las Vegas and San Francisco. For $39, you can also fly from Miami to Philadelphia, or you can choose a Caribbean destination and fly from Miami to Montego Bay, Jamaica for only $99 one-way.

For a complete list of participating cities and prices and to book your tickets, you can visit Frontier's website.