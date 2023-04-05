Frontier Is Offering 50% Off Your Next Flight for 2 Days Only

This time, you really have to hurry. For an extremely limited time, Frontier Airlines is having a huge flash sale that will get you to save up to 50% on your next flight.

You have until tomorrow, April 6 at 11:59 pm EST to score the deal, which applies to Frontier's base fare. To do so, you simply have to use the promo code SAVE50 when you purchase a roundtrip flight.

There are a few restrictions to keep in mind. The promotion is valid for travel on Frontier's nonstop or connecting domestic and international flights that depart on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays through May 24, and some routes are excluded. Additionally, you must purchase your flight at least seven days in advance.

Frontier's biggest fans are also in for an additional special treat. If you are a Frontier frequent flier program member, you can earn 20,000 bonus miles when you book a roundtrip flight by 12 am EST on April 10 for travel before June 15. To snag the deal, simply use the code AWARD20K when booking, and you're all set!

For more information and to purchase your tickets, you can visit the Frontier website.