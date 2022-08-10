You Can Get 80% Off Flights on Frontier Today and Today Only

You've got until 11:59 pm on August 10 to book your flight with this code.

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 8/10/2022 at 1:34 PM

Like almost everything else right now, flight prices have spiked this summer. But one budget-friendly carrier is hosting a massive, one-day sale so you can book a flight without breaking the bank.

Frontier Airlines is slashing prices on fares across the US when you lock down your travel today with code ROCKOUT. The sale will close tonight at 11:59 pm EST, which means you have to book by then, with travel on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Saturday through November 16, 2022. 

The sale does have a few stipulations. For one, blackout dates include August 31, 2022; September 3, 6, 7, 2022; October 8, 15, 18, 19, 2022. The discount also doesn't apply to group bookings or Y, B, and H fares, which are the highest-priced options available on certain dates and flights. Round trip purchase is required. 

The discount only applies to those base fare tickets and excludes fees or taxes. To snag your cheap flight, head to the FlyFrontier site and enter the promo code. Just be aware that all reservations are non-refundable after 24 hours of the initial reservation.

