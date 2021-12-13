Frontier Has One-Way Flights Starting at $16 Right Now

Frontier Airlines’ Buck Fares are back just in time for the holidays. Whether or not you are a member of the Deals Den program from the airline, there are some major savings to take advantage of. For members of Deals Den, one-way flights start at $16: For non-members, flights start at $24.

Here are the fine-print highlights: The flights must be purchased by December 14, 2021, at 11:59 pm EST. The discounted rates will apply to flights booked between January 6, 2022, and February 16, 2022, and only on flights booked for Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Sale prices will not apply to flights between January 13 and 17. Like many of the best sales, tickets are non-refundable and there are limited quantities available.

To search destinations and prices, head to Frontier’s website.