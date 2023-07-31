Frontier Just Launched Its Cheapest All-You-Can-Fly Pass Yet

Frontier has yet another surprise for avid travelers.

The airline just launched its brand new monthly pass, through which members can fly as much as they want for the entire duration of the month. And it's not like options are limited, either—with the Frontier monthly pass, you get to fly to more than 85 destinations in the US as well as a few international ones.

There are a few things to keep in mind though. In addition to some applicable blackout dates and restrictions, you can only use the pass for "last minute" decisions, at least when it comes to domestic flights. That means that you can book your trip only 24 hours in advance. There is a little bit more flexibility on international routes, and you can book flights 10 days before departure.

"[It's] a great option for those who want to 'test the waters' and give the pass a try," said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines, in an official statement. "It's also a great option for people who know they want to travel within a given month and have flight scheduling flexibility. Scores of consumers are using and enjoying the GoWild! Pass to travel affordably and see amazing new destinations or visit family and friends."

For a limited time, the pass will be available at a discounted rate. Those who purchase the pass early (now through August 7) will be able to get the $99 enrollment fee waived. After August 7, the total for the monthly flight pass will be $248, which includes $99 in enrollment fees plus the monthly cost of $149.

After that, your fees are pretty much all covered—except a very minor one you'll have to pay when booking and any applicable extra charges. For each flight, passholders will have to pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees and extra charges, which include carry-on or checked bags or seat assignment preferences.

For more information and to purchase your pass, you can visit this website.