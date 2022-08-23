Frontier Airlines Is Adding 5 New International Routes & They Start at Just $69

The country's busiest airport just got busier. Frontier Airlines is adding five new international routes out of Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, including stops in the Bahamas, Costa Rica, and Jamaica.

According to The Points Guy, the carrier is adding new trips this fall with affordable fares starting at just $69. The move also ups Frontier's international flights from Atlanta to eight cities. In fact, the airline more than doubled the original number in just one year and now serves 36 nonstop destinations from Hartsfield-Jackson.

"This international expansion marks an exciting milestone for Frontier at ATL," Frontier Senior Vice President for Customers Jake Filene said in the press release. "We now offer an extensive range of flight options, including an impressive roster of international destinations, providing Atlanta-area consumers even more opportunities to enjoy our 'Low Fares Done Right.'"

These new routes are kicking off in November:

Nassau, Bahamas begins on November 5 with one flight each week.

begins on November 5 with one flight each week. San Salvador, El Salvador starts on November 6 with two weekly flights.

starts on November 6 with two weekly flights. Kingston, Jamaica begins on November 7 with two weekly flights.

begins on November 7 with two weekly flights. San Jose, Costa Rica starts on November 17 with two weekly flights.

starts on November 17 with two weekly flights. Liberia, Costa Rica begins on December 17 with one flight each week.

To get these fares, you must book by 11:59 pm EST tonight.

"Fares are valid for nonstop travel on select days of the week, November 5, 2022 through February 2, 2023," the airline said in the release.