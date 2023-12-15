This Airline Launched 7 New U.S. and Caribbean Routes for as Low as $19

Frontier Airlines is expanding its service map, with an expansion to destinations in the US and Jamaica. The expansion will also include promotional fares starting at just $19. Here's everything to know about the new routes.

"As we prepare to launch our spring schedule and increase service to destinations across the US and Caribbean, now is a better time than ever to take advantage of Frontier's ultra-low fares and friendly service," said Josh Flyr, the airline's vice president of network and operations design," in a statement about the launch of the new routes.

Here are the new routes, their launch dates, and the introductory fares:

Atlanta, Georgia to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania four times weekly starting May 17, 2024, with an introductory fare of $19.

Windsor Locks, Connecticut to Tampa, Florida four times weekly starting March 7, 2024, with an introductory fare of $49.

Cleveland, Ohio to Montego Bay, Jamaica three times weekly starting March 9, 2024, with an introductory fare of $159.

Dallas, Texas to Jacksonville, Florida three times weekly starting May 16, 2024, with an introductory fare of $49.

Dallas, Texas to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania three times weekly starting May 16, 2024, with an introductory fare of $49.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania two times daily starting May 16, 2024, with an introductory fare of $19.

Raleigh, North Carolina to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania four times weekly starting May 17, 2024, with an introductory fare of $19.

The promotional fares will be available until December 19, 2023 at 11:59 pm ET. You can explore the new routes by purchasing flights at FlyFrontier.com.