This Airline Launched 7 New U.S. and Caribbean Routes for as Low as $19
The new flights will launch in spring 2024.
Frontier Airlines is expanding its service map, with an expansion to destinations in the US and Jamaica. The expansion will also include promotional fares starting at just $19. Here's everything to know about the new routes.
"As we prepare to launch our spring schedule and increase service to destinations across the US and Caribbean, now is a better time than ever to take advantage of Frontier's ultra-low fares and friendly service," said Josh Flyr, the airline's vice president of network and operations design," in a statement about the launch of the new routes.
Here are the new routes, their launch dates, and the introductory fares:
- Atlanta, Georgia to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania four times weekly starting May 17, 2024, with an introductory fare of $19.
- Windsor Locks, Connecticut to Tampa, Florida four times weekly starting March 7, 2024, with an introductory fare of $49.
- Cleveland, Ohio to Montego Bay, Jamaica three times weekly starting March 9, 2024, with an introductory fare of $159.
- Dallas, Texas to Jacksonville, Florida three times weekly starting May 16, 2024, with an introductory fare of $49.
- Dallas, Texas to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania three times weekly starting May 16, 2024, with an introductory fare of $49.
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania two times daily starting May 16, 2024, with an introductory fare of $19.
- Raleigh, North Carolina to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania four times weekly starting May 17, 2024, with an introductory fare of $19.
The promotional fares will be available until December 19, 2023 at 11:59 pm ET. You can explore the new routes by purchasing flights at FlyFrontier.com.
