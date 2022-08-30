Frontier Is Adding 10 New Routes & Celebrating with a $19 Flight Sale

Just last week, Frontier Airlines added five new international routes out of Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Now, the budget-friendly carrier is expanding its network from Phoenix and connecting the city to 10 domestic cities.

Frontier is adding nonstop service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Philadelphia, Baltimore-Washington, Orange County, Portland in Oregon, and Fort Lauderdale beginning in November, the company reports. The carrier will tack on routes between the Arizona city and Seattle, Minneapolis, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Kansas City beginning in January 2023.

"This major expansion of service from PHX solidifies Frontier’s place as one of Phoenix's largest airlines," President and CEO of Frontier Airlines Barry Biffle said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to offer these new routes serving some of the most popular destinations in America. Our commitment to future growth at PHX is strong as we prepare to open our new crew base in November and introduce this expanded array of convenient, affordable flight options for Phoenix-area consumers."

Now here's the real kicker: the airline is celebrating its upgraded presence with $19 flights. You can snag fares for travel between November 2022 and February 2, 2023, and January through March 2, 2023 when you book by 11:59 pm ET tonight. Of course, you'll have to keep in mind that includes blackout dates around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's.

"Frontier Airlines is quickly advancing in Phoenix, and these ten new routes mark the growth of business and leisure travelers choosing our great city as a destination," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in the statement. “We are grateful for the commitment that Frontier has made with its crew base and the employment opportunities it provides. More people will discover why Phoenix is a great vacation destination, business hub, and place to call home."