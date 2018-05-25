Whoa: This Airline Has $15 Flights to Summer Destinations All Over the Country

You probably spend more time fantasizing about hypothetical summertime adventures than actually partaking in them. It's warm outside, and the air is rife with possibility. But before you know it, the summertime heat will give way to the drudgery of colder temperatures, so you better plan that damn white water rafting excursion now.
Luckily, Frontier Airlines is here to help you stop procrastinating. The no-frills carrier has $15 dollar one-way flights right now to destinations all across the country. You might want to refresh the page, just to let the reality sink in: For less than the cost of lunch, you can board an airplane and experience the miracle of human flight.
The airline serves destinations all throughout the country, but some of the gems included in the $15 bacchanal are direct treks from Denver to Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Austin to Portland, Oregon; Chicago to El Paso, Texas; Orlando to Washington, DC; Philadelphia to Jacksonville, Florida; Trenton, New Jersey to Charleston, South Carolina, and many, many others.
These are all one-way fares, so you'll have to purchase a return ticket on the same route, which may only run you another $15. There's also some fine print, as is the wont of any budget carrier: You have to purchase your tickets today, Friday, May 25. Travel must also be booked three days in advance of your trip, and the discounted fares are only valid for travel booked through June 20. There also might be additional bag fees if you aren't a military-level bag packer.
Nonetheless, Frontier is giving you a reason to stop procrastinating without fear of racking up credit card debt. Consider that a blessing.
