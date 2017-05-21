News

Hurry, This Sale Has Round Trip Flights for Less Than $55

By Published On 05/21/2017 By Published On 05/21/2017
Cheap U.S. flights
Shutterstock

Trending

related

Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks Are Running for Office in 2020

related

Scarlett Johansson Makes Surprise 'SNL' Appearance to Sing With Alec Baldwin

related

Whole Foods Has Free Delivery This Weekend Thanks to 'Master of None'

related

Why Netflix's 'Okja' Is the Best (and Worst) Kids Movie Ever

Stuff You'll Like

related

These Are the Most Popular Names in the U.S.

related

Eating a Record Number of Powdered Doughnuts Is More Complicated Than You'd Expect

related

Fallon's #MomQuotes Are a Hilarious Tribute to Weird Mothers

A summer flight sale from the budget airline Frontier could have you taking a quick trip for very cheap. 

The airline is currently offering one-way tickets as low as $29 during the sale. That means you can find roundtrip tickets for just over $57, including taxes. (As a bonus, if you buy tickets for a flight before June 14 on Sunday, May 21, you can get an extra 35 percent off your tickets with the code "SAVE35.")

As usual, the deals are only available for specific routes, but Frontier has a lot of routes. There are 60 with one-way tickets under $50. 

cheap U.S. flights
Screengrab FlyFrontier.com
cheap U.S. flights
Screengrab FlyFrontier.com

Don't forget Frontier is a budget airline. There are charges for all the little things, such as picking your seat. The cost to reserve a standard seat ranges from $6 to $15 in each direction. Though, there are often a handful of seats without a reservation fee. If you're flying cheap, you can skip that process and just get assigned a seat at the airport. 

The airline also charges $35 for a piece of checked luggage or a full-size carry-on if you purchase online in advance of your flight. The fee for baggage goes up if you purchase the day of your flight. 

But even with all these fees, there are still cheap flights to be had. In the above example, with a full-size carry-on or one piece of checked luggage in both directions, the total is just $124.62. If you're a flexible traveler willing to travel light, you're likely to find a good deal.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Holy Sophia, 'Golden Girls' Clue Is a Real Thing
News

related

READ MORE
These Are The Top Ten Companies Americans Want to Work For
News

related

READ MORE
Man Walks Straight Through a Mirror in this Spooky Optical Illusion
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More