Veterans Day Flash Sale Is Offering 99% Off Flights Across the US

There are tons of sales going down for Veterans Day because, well, that's the kind of thing that happens. Businesses think you might have a day off work and want to sell you stuff. Those sales vacillate between being intensely annoying and useful because they occasionally have offers worthy of your attention.
For travelers capable of tolerating budget airlines, there's a flight deal that certainly falls under the latter category. Frontier Airlines has two promotions going, one of which offers 99% off flights before taxes and fees. The other sale has flights for 75% off. Both sales are available until midnight on Veterans Day, November 11.
The 99% off sale is for flights taken by November 25, while the other is for flights taken from December 4 to December 17. Both require you to use the promo code "BOOKNOW," which can result in one-way flights for $15 and round-trip fares for as little as $28.60.
These cities have flights available during both sale windows: Albany, Albuquerque, Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Billings, Boston, Bozeman, Buffalo, Burlington, Calgary, Cedar Rapids, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Des Moines, Detroit, Fargo, Fort Lauderdale, Grand Rapids, Green Bay, Hartford, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Madison, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, New York City, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Providence, Raleigh, San Juan, Syracuse, Tampa, and other cities that may only be listed in one of the two sales.
With any budget airline -- or airline, really -- you should take a look at the extra fees you might face before purchasing your flight. With a discount carrier, you're more likely to see little charges, like fees for choosing your seat on the plane. Of course, there are ways around these, but they aren't for everyone. You can avoid that particular fee, for instance, by having your seat assigned at the airport, but that might not be possible for fliers who are, say, traveling with a child. But if you don't have a kid, you'll probably be fine. Yeah, you might sit by a stinky dude who wants to tell you about all his favorite Pokémon cards. But you're more likely to sit by some boring businessman who is too shy to tell you about his Pokémon cards.
However, if circumstances align for you, this might be an opportunity for a cheap flight during the weeks when people aren't traveling en masse for the holidays.
